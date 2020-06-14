VYACHESLAV ANFINOGENOV
1959 - 2020
Vyacheslav Anfinogenov  "Slava"  
Died on June 4,2020 in Alexandria, VA in his own apartment. Born December 15,1959 in Russia, he emigrated to the US over 20+ years ago and became a US citizen. He worked for over 15 years as an attorney for the World Bank in their DC office. He is survived by his wife, Svetlana Dobrynina and their two daughters. He has another daughter still living in Russia from a previous relationship. The funeral was held on June 11,2020 at the Jefferson Funeral Chapel in Alexandria, VA.

Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Thank You.
