Vytautas P. Puzinauskas
On Saturday, February 23, 2019, Vytautas P. Puzinauskas of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved husband of the late Rhani Puzinauskas; father of Daiva Wood (Rodney), Laima Rivers (Thomas), Guoda Pflaum (Mark) and Paulius Puzinauskas (Suzette); grandfather of Verhanika Willhelm (Andrew), Nathaniel Wood (Shereen), Vytas Rivers (Natalie), Devin Rivers (Michelle), Nicholas Rivers, Elizabeth Cencula (David), Rhani Pflaum, Katerina Puzinauskas (and fiance Levi Smolin) and Vytautas Puzinauskas; great grandfather of Ronan Willhelm and Lila Wood; brother of Kestutis Puzinauskas. The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Sunday, March 3, 2019 at Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home, 11800 New Hampshire Avenue, Silver Spring, Maryland. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. John the Baptist Church, 12319 New Hampshire Avenue, Silver Spring, Maryland on Monday, March 4, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. Interment in Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the . Please view and sign the family guestbook at: