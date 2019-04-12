Notice Guest Book View Sign

HARDISON Dr. W. BARKER HARDISON Dr. W. Barker Hardison, at the age of 102, went to be with the Lord on Monday, April 8, 2019. He was preceded in death by Lois Fielden Hardison, the love of his life for 83 years. He is survived by two sons: William B. Hardison Jr. (Carolyn) Richmond, VA, and Richard E. Hardison (Cathy) of Wake Forest, NC. He is also survived by four grandchildren: Jonathan and Matthew Hardison, Richmond, VA; Drew Hardison (Ashley) Apex, NC; and Susan Thomsen (Ryan) Raleigh, NC. His five great grandchildren, Graham, and Charlotte Hardison, and Will, John, and Eli Thomsen were his delight. Barker grew up on a farm in Maury County, Tennessee. In 1938 he received a MA degree from Carson-Newman College in Jefferson City, TN. Years later he received the "Distinguished Alumni Award" from his Alma Mater. He also received a Th.M. degree from Southern Baptist Theological Seminary in Louisville, Kentucky in 1941 where he was elected to serve as Trustee from 1961-1971. Barker also served as Trustee at the University of Richmond where in 1967 he was awarded the Doctor of Divinity degree. For 47 years Barker faithfully served the Lord's people not only as a pastor, but as a leader of many boards and committees of the Baptist General Association of Virginia (BGAV) and presided as their elected president in 1972. For 37 years Barker served as pastor to the congregation of Westover Baptist Church in Arlington, VA. Following that pastorate, he became the organizing pastor of Knollwood Baptist in Burke, VA where he served for five years. After his retirement in 1982, he served as Interim Pastor in eight other churches in the Northern VA area. During their 75 years of marriage, Lois and Barker shared a passion for world missions. Together they lead several tours throughout the world, always interested in visiting mission sites. In the states their love of missions led them to support the people of the Appalachian Region of Southern Kentucky. Being raised on the farm, Barker grew up with the ultimate "green-thumb." For years he loved to grow vegetables and flowers. He was especially fond of growing roses. In the end, the Lord called Barker home to take up residence in His Kingdom in Heaven and now he lives together with Jesus Christ, having received by grace his reward of everlasting life. "Well done thou good and faithful servant." A memorial service will be held at the "Village Church" on the campus of Greenspring Retirement Center on Saturday April 13, 2019 at 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the "Village Church" at Greenspring, Springfield, VA, or to Heartland Hospice of Fairfax, VA.In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the "Village Church" at Greenspring, Springfield, VA, or to Heartland Hospice of Fairfax, VA.

