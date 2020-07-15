1/
W. DORIS POOLE
W. Doris Poole (Age 100)  
On Sunday, July 12, 2020 of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved wife of the late John C. Poole, Sr.; mother of Deborah C. Rigby, John C. Poole, Jr., and the late Michael B. Poole; grandmother of Bridget, Kristin, Steven and Jason Rigby, Rachael and John C. Poole III; great-grandmother of Allison, Zachary, Emily, Madeline, John IV, Wallace, and Casey.Relatives and friends may call at St. Bernadette's Church, 72 University Blvd. East, Silver Spring, MD, on Saturday July 18 from 10 to 10:30 a.m., where Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to S.O.M.E., 71 O St NW Washington DC 20001.www.COLLINSFUNERALHOME.com  


Published in The Washington Post on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
18
Calling hours
10:00 - 10:30 AM
St. Bernadette's Church
JUL
18
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
St. Bernadette's Church
