W. EARL SWANN (Age 100)
On Saturday, April 6, 2019; the beloved husband of 74 years of Margaret McConkey Swann; father of John (Martha Pierson) Swann and Margaret Earlene (Ron Osborn) Swann. He is also survived by five grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews and dedicated caregivers. Relatives and friends are invited to Mr. Swann's Life Celebration on Wednesday, April 10 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the KALAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 6160 Oxon Hill Rd., Oxon Hill, MD. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Thursday, April 11 at 10 a.m. at St. Ignatius Catholic Church, 2401 Brinkley Rd., Ft. Washington, MD. Interment church cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the the church. KalasFuneralHomes.com