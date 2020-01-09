

W. Teddy Oakey "Ted"



Passed away on December 25, 2019 following an extended illness. He was 80 years old.

Born in Dickson City, PA on May 22, 1939, Ted was a longtime resident of Gaithersburg, MD with his wife of 56 years, Linda Jenkins Oakey. An Eagle Scout, Ted was the first college graduate in his family, and earned degrees from Keystone Junior College, Bloomsburg State Teachers College, and the University of Virginia. He was a 59 year member of Kingsbury Lodge #466, F&AM in Olyphant, PA and a 32nd Degree Scottish Rite Mason in Scranton, PA.

A wonderful storyteller and family historian, Ted loved to share his passion of reading and history, as well as his favorite Golden Age radio dramas like The Shadow and The Lone Ranger. He was an accomplished photographer, and a master handyman who enjoyed DIY projects, woodworking, gardening and landscape design. He loved food and cooking, and sharing the fruits of his labor from family recipes like Welsh cookies and chili sauce to grape butter made from the grapes he grew. Ted was a loving husband, father, and grandfather, and will be greatly missed.

Surviving are his wife, Linda; two daughters and their husbands, Gwen and Tom Rowe, and Judith and Jeff Heflin; grandchildren, Jeffrey and wife Eden Johnson Heflin, Jennifer Heflin, Jonathan Heflin, and Katherine Rowe; a brother and sister-in-law, Tom and Peggy Oakey of Ohio; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Ted was preceded in death by his parents, Wilfred E. and Elneda Hughes Oakey; a brother, William Oakey; and his sister, Bonita Oakey.

A memorial gathering of family and friends will be held at a later date.