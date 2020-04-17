

Wade H. Crosland



On April 12, 2020 Wade H. Crosland passed away after battling a short illness. He leaves to cherish his memories his wife, Daisy Crosland; his three sons, Lafayette, Maldonado, and Albarado Crosland, a granddaughter, Maldanae Crosland, two great-granddaughters, Yielle and Zoell Crosland; three brothers, Levon (Patricia), Mathew (Diane), Darl (Dell) Crosland, and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.

Wade H. Crosland will be laid to rest on Saturday in Loris, South Carolina.