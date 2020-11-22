Walda L. Taylor (Age 84)
Of Rockville, MD, died November 16, 2020 after a protracted battle with lung cancer.Walda was born April 1, 1936 in Mechanicsville, New York. She and her husband, Donald F. Taylor, retired in Sarasota in 1994 where they resided for 24 years.Walda is survived by her four children, Michael E. Taylor (Donna) of Frederick, MD, Cynthia T. Hutchinson (Sydney) of Bethesda, MD, Mark F. Taylor (Karen) of Benton, ME, and Paul D. Taylor (Michelle) of Thurmont, MD. She is also survived by six grandchildren, Cora, Nicholas, William, Bailey, Alex, Christopher, and one great grandson, Theodore.Walda requested to be cremated. A service for family members will be held on November 30 at Saint Mary's Catholic Church in Rockville, MD. Memorial gifts may be made to the American Lung Association
(lung.org
).