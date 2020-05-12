Guest Book View Sign Service Information Memorial service To be announced at a later date Send Flowers Notice



Wallace Kent Babington (Age 93)

Born in New Orleans, LA. Died on May 9, 2020 in Eden Prairie, MN, having lived only one month outside of the District of Columbia since he moved there in 1958. He attended Centenary College in Shreveport, LA, Duke University in Durham, NC where he received his Master of Divinity, and Princeton University as a Public Affairs Fellow in 1969-70. Wally served as a Methodist minister from 1946 to 1956 after which he started a federal civil service career in the U.S. Department of Health, Education and Welfare. Wally was a staff member for the President's Committee on Mental Retardation from 1962 to 1978. A major accomplishment of this work was the passage of the 1963 Mental Retardation Act. In later years he headed up the Office for Deafness & Communicative disorders, learning sign language at Gallaudet University. He retired from the U.S. Department of Education in 1992. An avid classic film buff, an active theater goer and lover of the arts, in retirement Wally joined the Board of Directors for the Weissberg Foundation, focusing on grants for small theaters in the DC area. Wally is survived by four daughters, 12 grandchildren and many great and great-great grandchildren. His extended family includes nephews, nieces and devoted friends who will deeply miss his generous spirit and loving nature. If you wish to honor Wally, please make a donation to an arts organization in your area (especially theater, music, opera). Or give to the Taking Care of Our Own Fund organized by Theatre Washington at www.theatrewashington.org and your gift will be matched by the Weissberg Foundation. Wally will join his wife Becky, who served her country in WWII , in Arlington Cemetery. A memorial service will be held next year when friends and family can safely embrace.

Published in The Washington Post on May 12, 2020

