

Wallace Lee Bell, II "Boomer"



On November 20, 2019, Boomer passed away at home in Gambrills. He leaves behind his wife Jennifer and children Mitchell Lee and Ruby Elizabeth. He also leaves his loving mother, Ruth Anne and his siblings Jody Davis, Allen Bell, and Glenn Davis along with his nieces Deanna Stotler and Emily Dudley and his grandnephew Alexander Lee Stotler. He loved them all very much. To honor his wishes, there will be no services. A party will be held with family and friends next year to celebrate his life. Expressions of sympathy can be made to a charity of your choosing. Please view and sign the family's guestbook at: