The Washington Post

WALLACE BELL

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for WALLACE BELL.
Service Information
Beall Funeral Home
6512 NW Crain Hwy
Bowie, MD
20715
(301)-805-5544
Notice
Send Flowers

 
 

Wallace Lee Bell, II "Boomer"  

On November 20, 2019, Boomer passed away at home in Gambrills. He leaves behind his wife Jennifer and children Mitchell Lee and Ruby Elizabeth. He also leaves his loving mother, Ruth Anne and his siblings Jody Davis, Allen Bell, and Glenn Davis along with his nieces Deanna Stotler and Emily Dudley and his grandnephew Alexander Lee Stotler. He loved them all very much. To honor his wishes, there will be no services. A party will be held with family and friends next year to celebrate his life. Expressions of sympathy can be made to a charity of your choosing. Please view and sign the family's guestbook at:

Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 27, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Bowie, MD   (301) 805-5544
funeral home direction icon