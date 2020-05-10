

WALLACE LEE BOND "Wally" (82)



Of Haymarket, Virginia passed away peacefully on May 1, 2020.

Wally was born on January 11, 1938 in Washington, DC. Wally grew up in the District of Columbia with his mother Mary Allene Davis, father Stonewall Jackson Bond, and sister Jacqualane Bond Worthy. He graduated from Woodward Prep in 1956.

Immediately following high school, Wally began his 32-year career at the Washington Gas Light Company. He retired from the Gas Company in 1990.

Wally married his wife Linda Bond in June 1973 where they lived in Springfield, Virginia for 45 years, later moving to Haymarket, Virginia. Wally was preceded in death by his wife Linda and by one son, Frank Vollmer. Wally is survived by his son Larry Bond and his wife Cindy; John Vollmer and his wife Samantha; daughter in-law Cindy Vollmer; Also his sister Jackie Worthy and brother-in law Bob. Seven grandchildren, Jacqueline, Savannah, Caitlyn, Christian, Colby, Cara, Carter and two great-grandchildren, Isabella and Gunner.

Wally (Buc), was always the life of the party. Wally had an endless number of loyal friends. Wally was an avid golfer and especially enjoyed his favorite hole, the 19th!

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the VFW Auxiliary-Springfield Post #7327, Treasurer, 8209 Terra Grande Avenue, Springfield, VA 22153.