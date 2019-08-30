

Wallace Francis Casey



Born November 12, 1941 in Washington,DC, died on August 11, 2019 at his home in Erin, TN from Lou Gehrig's Disease. He was preceded in death by his parents, Patrick Casey and Merle Miller Casey as well as his stepmother Ida Casey. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Diana Falk. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Rosalie Casey and his children, John Casey (Cindy); Lisa Norris (Adrian); Kelly Irons (Loren); his sister Paula Hadden (David); grandchildren Cassie Auerilo; Heather Fuller; Amanda Mattis; Lexy Mattis; Zackary Casey; Caitlin Tippy; Stephanie Chance; Haley Irons and Addie Irons. He is also survived by five great grandchildren as well as many nieces and nephews.

Mr. Casey retired from the Prince George's Fire Department in 1984. He also served four years active duty as well as 22 years of reserve duty in the US Coast Guard. Visitation will be at Brookfield United Methodist Church in Upper Marlboro, MD at 10:30 am September 7, 2019. Funeral services will begin at 11:30 a.m. at Brookfield UMC. Interment will follow at the Church cemetery. Fellowship and celebration of his life will follow at the Church social hall. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to either the ALS Association of TN or .