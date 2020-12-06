

Wallace Gerald Driggers

Passed away on November 24, 2020 at the age of 93 due to complications of COVID-19. Following graduation in 1945 from Sheffield High School in Sheffield, Alabama, he enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Forces at the age of 18 where he served until 1947. Following military service, he attended the University of Alabama where he earned a B.S. degree in mathematics in 1950. From the beginning of his professional career in 1950 in Oak Ridge, Tennessee, he worked on a variety of technical applications of digital computing. While working full time he attended graduate evening classes at Virginia Tech University in Falls Church in the late 1980's and earned a M.S. degree in Computer Science. Prior to retirement, he was a Branch Chief at the U.S. Department of Agriculture for several years. He is survived by his beloved wife, Bonnie to whom he was married for 70 years. Their children are William, Paul, and John. Grandchildren are William, Jennifer, Sean, Lauren, Lydia, and Finn. His great-grandson is Samuel. A funeral service will be held at Columbia Baptist Church on Saturday, December 12 at 1 p.m. Attendance will be limited to immediate family members due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store