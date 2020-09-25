1/
WALLACE DURKIN
WALLACE MARTIN DURKIN (Age 87)  
Of Springfield, VA. On Sunday, September 20, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Marilyn Durkin; loving father of Scott Durkin (Mary Jo) of Germantown, MD and Tracy Land (Martin) of Fredericksburg, VA. Also survived by two grandchildren Isabelle and Olivia. The family will receive friends at Demaine Funeral Home, 5308 Backlick Road, Springfield, VA 22151 on Monday, September 28, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. where a funeral service will be held at 12 noon. Interment will follow at Fairfax Memorial Park, Fairfax, VA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the A.S.P.C.A. www.demainefunerals.com

Published in The Washington Post on Sep. 25, 2020.
