Wallace William Farrar, Jr.
(Age 98)
Died peacefully on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at Spring Arbor of Winchester. Beloved husband of the late Kathryn Farrar. Loving Father of Melinda (John) Russell and Bill Farrar. He is also survived by five grandchildren and six great grandchildren. Family will receive friends on Saturday, February 15, 2020 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Adams-Green Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Sterling United Methodist Church. Interment Chestnut Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice Winchester, VA. Condolences may be made at