The Washington Post

WALLACE LEE

Wallace Willard Lee  

Passed peacefully on October 1, 2019 at his residence in Moncure, North Carolina. He is leaves to cherish his memory his wife Louise Delynda Gross, a son and a daughter, Thomas Russell Lee and Angela Denise French, two grandchildren, Damani Daniel Kent Lee and Francine Queen Logan, two sisters, Mary Parker Revel and Elizabeth Clark Alston (Kenneth), one brother, Curtis Alan Lee, two sisters-in-law, Felicia Lee and Cynthia Frost, his nieces, nephews and a host of family and friends. No services scheduled.
Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 20, 2019
