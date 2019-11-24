Wallace Martin Previ
CDR USN (Ret.)
On Wednesday, November 13, 2019 of Alexandria, VA. Beloved husband of the late Maria Previ "Rose"; father of Caroline M. Previ, Thomas F. Previ (Cheryl) and Catherine G. Centra (Dino); brother of Ronald Previ (Marie); grandfather of Zachary Centra, Ian Previ, Cristen Centra and Dylan Previ. Relatives and friends may gather at Jefferson Funeral Chapel, 5755 Castlewellan Dr. Alexandria, VA 22315 on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 from 5 to 8 p.m. Funeral service will be held on a later date at Ft. Myer Old Post Chapel. Inurnment will follow directly at Arlington National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Untied Community Ministries, 5711 Fordson Rd. Alexandria, VA 22306. www.ucmagency.org
