

Wallace Rustad "Wally"(Age 82)



Of Leesburg, Virginia died Sunday, February 17, 2019. Born in North Dakota and educated in a one-room schoolhouse in W. Bonetraill, he went on to hold leadership roles in several U.S. legislative offices on Capitol Hill, most recently that of Sen. Kent Conrad. Rustad also served as Director of Government Relations for NRECA. He was a cheerful advocate for his home state of North Dakota, and a fierce defender of rural electrification. His family was the center of his universe, and his generous spirit and good humor were always on display. He was a founding member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Reston, and co-chaired the campaign that resulted in the church's new home in 2008. Wally is preceded in death by his parents Ella and Sever, sisters Jeanne, Sylvia, and Viola, and brother Theodore "Ted". He is survived by his wife Marlys, daughters Kim Kelly, Jill Adler, son Jon, and grandchildren Avery, Kate, and William Kelly, Julia, Jami, and Jessica Adler, and Syver Rustad. Visitation at Colonial Funeral Home, Leesburg, VA, Friday, March 1, 6 to 8 p.m.; Memorial Service Saturday, March 2, 11 a.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Herndon, then reception at the church, followed by burial at Union Cemetery, Leesburg 2:15 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Wally's name to Operation Home Front, or to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. Full obituary and condolences at: