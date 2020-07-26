WALTER ATWOOD

Of Jacksonville, FL died July 18, 2020. A Memorial Service will be held at Hardage-Giddens Chapel Hills Funeral Home on Saturday, February 13, 2021. He will be inurned at the Jacksonville National Cemetery, Jacksonville, FL along with his wife Betty, who is inurned there.Walter was the eldest of eight children - four brothers and three sisters. Preceding him death are his brothers Marion, Dean, Raymond and Ted as well as his twin sisters, Edith and Ethel. Survivors include his daughter, Janice of Jacksonville, FL; son, Kirk of Prosperity, SC; son, Bob of Iowa City, IA; and his sister, Floy who lives in Pratt, KS. He has six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren, with one on the way, due in October 2020!In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the CCC Legacy, P.O. Box 341, Edinburg, VA 22824 and reference The Atwood Memorial.Arrangements are under the care and direction of HARDAGE-GIDDENS CHAPEL HILLS FUNERAL HOME, 850 St. Johns Bluff Road North, Jacksonville, FL 32225.(904) 641-9755