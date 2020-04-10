Walter Wallace Calhoun (Age 88)
Passed away at home on March 31, 2020. Walter was born in Rochester Mills, Pennsylvania on October 27, 1931. He served in the US Army during the Korean War
(1952 to 1954). Walter was a police officer for the City of Alexandria Virginia until his retirement after 25 years on the force. He went on to have a second career with US Customs. His passions were family, reading, automobiles, and sharing stories of life and family history. Walter married Barbara Ilene Gaston in 1951. Mr. and Mrs. Calhoun went on to raise five children and had three grandchildren. The couple were foster parents for over 37 years. Walter loved to travel (especially by car). The family tradition was to visit and tour each state capital during their travels. Mr. Calhoun was active in his church for many years. Walter was preceded in death by his wife Ilene in 1993. He will be greatly missed by family and friends. Walter is survived by his sister Kaye Watson of Spring City Utah; and children Scott Calhoun of Lakeland Florida, Julie Calhoun, Rachel Calhoun, and Jared Calhoun of Alexandria Virginia, and JoEllen (Kelly) Butt of Thornburg Virginia. Mr. Calhoun will be buried at Mount Comfort Cemetery in Alexandria, Virginia.