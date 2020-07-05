1/
Walter D. Budman
Walter D. BuDman  
On Saturday, June 27, 2020. Walter D. Budman of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved husband for 70 years of Sandra S. Budman. Devoted father of Steven (Terri), Michael (Joyce) and Robert (Vy) Budman. Dear brother of Jack Budman and Bonnie (Stan) Favin. Cherished grandfather of Jason Budman, Libby (Joshua) Schuman, Madeline, Deni, Ariel and Natania Budman. Cherished great-grandfather of Sidney and Cole Schuman and Judah Budman. Funeral services were held on June 30, 2020 at King David Memorial Park.


Published in The Washington Post on Jul. 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home
11800 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVE
Silver Spring, MD 20904
3016222290
