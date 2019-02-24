Walter Eugene Durkan (Age 86)
On Tuesday, February 19, 2019, of Silver Spring, MD. Walter is survived by his wife of 58 years, Marie Celine Durkan (nee Moen). He is also survived by his son, Brendan Durkan; and his daughters Ann-Marie Acosta (Carlos) and Ciara Durkan (Butch Worden); grandchildren Sean Durkan (Jade), Kevin Durkan, Kaitlyn Durkan, Tierney Acosta, Declan Acosta, Maeve Acosta, Seamus Worden and Pearse Worden; great-granddaughters Cailyn Durkan and McKenna Durkan; as well as many beloved nieces and nephews around the world. Relatives and friends may call at Collins Funeral Home, 500 University Boulevard West, Silver Spring, MD, (Valet Parking), Friday, March 1, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. John the Baptist Church, 12319 New Hampshire Avenue, Silver Spring, MD, on Saturday, March 2, at 12:30 p.m. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to either the St. John the Baptist Community Fund at http://bit.ly/SJBfund
, which cares for the needy of Montgomery County, or the Montgomery Hospice Casey House at http://bit.ly/CaseyHouse
, which took wonderful care of him in his last days.