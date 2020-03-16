WALTER LEE ELLIS, SR.
On Wednesday, March 11, 2020 Walter Lee Ellis, Sr. passed peacefully. He was the beloved husband of Sharon M. Ellis; devoted father of Walter Lee Ellis, Jr., Brian Corey Ellis, Sr. (Dejon), Keith M. Ellis and Gregory M. Ellis; and loving grandfather of Brian Corey Ellis II, Joseph L. Ellis and Walter Lee Ellis III. He is survived by his sister, Gracie Ellis; and a host of family and friends. A public viewing will be held on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at 10 a.m. and following will be a celebration of his life at 11 a.m. at Mt. Olive Baptist Church, 6600 Old Centreville Rd., Centreville, VA 20121, Rev. Eugene Johnson, Pastor. Interment at Pleasant Valley Memorial Park, 8420 Little River Turnpike, Annandale, VA 22003.