WALTER ENGLISH, SR.
(Age 89)
Born May 11, 1930
Died July 28, 2019
On Sunday, July 28, 2019 in Springfield, VA. Father of Thelma English; grandfather of Chante' English and Walter English, III. He is also survived by great grandchildren, Mark and Michele Wilson and a host of other relatives and friends. The Family will receive friends at Bethlehem Baptist Church, 7836 Fordson Rd., Alexandria, VA 22306 on Monday, August 5, 2019 from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. Dr. Darrell K. White, Pastor. Interment in Mt Comfort Cemetery. Arrangements by Greene Funeral Home, Inc.