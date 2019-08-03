The Washington Post

WALTER ENGLISH Sr.

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for WALTER ENGLISH Sr..
Service Information
Greene Funeral Home Inc
814 Franklin Street
Alexandria, VA
22314
(703)-549-0089
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Bethlehem Baptist Church
7836 Fordson Road
Alexandria, VA
View Map
Service
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Bethlehem Baptist Church
7836 Fordson Road
Alexandria, VA
View Map
Burial
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
1:00 PM - 1:30 PM
Mt. Comfort Cemetery
6600 S. Kings Highway
Alexandria, VA
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 

WALTER ENGLISH, SR.  
(Age 89)  
Born May 11, 1930  
Died July 28, 2019  

On Sunday, July 28, 2019 in Springfield, VA. Father of Thelma English; grandfather of Chante' English and Walter English, III. He is also survived by great grandchildren, Mark and Michele Wilson and a host of other relatives and friends. The Family will receive friends at Bethlehem Baptist Church, 7836 Fordson Rd., Alexandria, VA 22306 on Monday, August 5, 2019 from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. Dr. Darrell K. White, Pastor. Interment in Mt Comfort Cemetery. Arrangements by Greene Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 3, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Alexandria, VA   (703) 549-0089
funeral home direction icon