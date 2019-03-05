Notice Guest Book View Sign



WALTER LEE FINCH (Age 72)

Of Silver Spring, MD, Rehoboth Beach, DE, and Charleston, SC, passed away quietly after a brief illness, surrounded by his family, on Friday, March 1, 2019. "Wally" was born in Livorno, Italy and lived in Europe, attending American schools until the age of 13 when his family re-located to Mount Vernon, NY. After serving in the US Army from 1964 to 1969, he returned to the US, and graduated from the University of Maryland in 1972, later receiving his MPA from American University. He began his career with Burroughs Corp., and retired in 2007 as an Associate Director of the National Technical Information Service in the Department of Commerce. Wally was a devoted husband of 47 years to Terri Finch; a loving father to Melissa Smrchek (Darrin) and Jessica Slater; adoring grandfather of Abby and Charlie Slater; loving brother of Candy Moriconi (Lucio), James Finch, and brother-in-law to Marcia Burke (Michael). He loved family first, followed by traveling, cooking, watching the Nats and Redskins games and reading the Washington Post on his i Pad. He will be missed and treasured by all who knew him. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Wally's name to The Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation, either online at: Of Silver Spring, MD, Rehoboth Beach, DE, and Charleston, SC, passed away quietly after a brief illness, surrounded by his family, on Friday, March 1, 2019. "Wally" was born in Livorno, Italy and lived in Europe, attending American schools until the age of 13 when his family re-located to Mount Vernon, NY. After serving in the US Army from 1964 to 1969, he returned to the US, and graduated from the University of Maryland in 1972, later receiving his MPA from American University. He began his career with Burroughs Corp., and retired in 2007 as an Associate Director of the National Technical Information Service in the Department of Commerce. Wally was a devoted husband of 47 years to Terri Finch; a loving father to Melissa Smrchek (Darrin) and Jessica Slater; adoring grandfather of Abby and Charlie Slater; loving brother of Candy Moriconi (Lucio), James Finch, and brother-in-law to Marcia Burke (Michael). He loved family first, followed by traveling, cooking, watching the Nats and Redskins games and reading the Washington Post on his i Pad. He will be missed and treasured by all who knew him. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Wally's name to The Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation, either online at: cholangiocarcinoma.org , or addressed to: 5526 West 13400 S, #510, Herriman, UT 84096. Mass of Christian Burial will take place on March 8, at 10:30 a.m. at St Patrick's Church, 4101 Norbeck Rd., Rockville, MD. Inurnment will immediately follow the service at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, 13801 Georgia Ave., Silver Spring, MD 20906. www.hines-rinaldifuneralhome.com

Published in The Washington Post from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Arrangements under the direction of:

Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home

Send Flowers Return to today's Death Notices for The Washington Post Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close