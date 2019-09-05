WALTER ERVIN GRANT
Passed away Saturday, September 1, 2019 at Adler Center hospice after battling prostate cancer. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, September 7, 2019, 1 p.m., at Annandale United Methodist Church. Interment will be in Spartanburg, South Carolina alongside his deceased wife, Helen Anthony, married almost 60 years. Mr. Grant grew up in Chester, SC, the son of Asa Boyd Grant and Annie Mae Dove Grant. He began college at age 15, graduated with a B.A. in Chemistry from Wofford College and then a M.S. in Chemistry from Clemson University where he worked as a graduate assistant teaching chemistry to recently discharged WWII
veterans. He began 42 years of U.S. Government service working as a scientist for the Navy at the Research Labs in Annapolis, MD and the Air Force in the Foreign Technology Branch at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Dayton, Ohio before joining the Defense Intelligence Agency in 1963. He retired as the Chief of Technology Transfer, Science and Technology, DIA. His branch had the responsibility of assessing sales to and loss of technology to foreign countries for the Department of Defense. He was also a graduate of the U.S. Army
War College and earned the Exceptional Civilian Service Medal from DIA. Mr. Grant is survived by his brother, Marvin; two sons, Howard and Walter; three adult grandchildren, Calvin, Bethany and Sarah; and five great grandchildren. Memorials may be made to Wofford College, Chemistry Fund at Wofford.edu