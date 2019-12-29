

WALTER HERMES



On Sunday, December 22, 2019, Walter Hermes peacefully passed away one day after his 100th birthday. He joins his wife, Esther Hermes; long-time companion, Barbara King; and his four older siblings. He is survived by his two sons, Brian (Cindy) and Steven (Marie); four grandchildren, Kristen, Alexis, Vincent, and Melissa; four great grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Walter was born on December 21, 1919, in Boston, Massachusetts to Maude and Alfred Hermes. He grew up with a loving family and eventually attended Boston University, where he received a BA in German and an MA in History. Walter served in World War II with the US Army in radio intelligence and military government assignments. After the war, he attended the University of Denver and the University of California at Los Angeles. He moved to Washington, DC in 1948 and joined the Office of the Chief of Military History (OCMH) shortly thereafter. In 1966, he received his PhD in History from Georgetown University. He authored Truce Tent and Fighting Front, the second of five volumes published in the series United States Army in the Korean War . He retired in 1979 from OCMH after 31 years of service.

Walter was a caring and generous man who enjoyed spending time with his family. Some of his fondest memories were on family vacations in Maine, where he could smoke his pipe, play cards and solve puzzles with the people he loved. He enjoyed humming and had a passion for square dancing, the latter of which would introduce him to his second love, Barbara. Walt's equanimity and kindness made him a pillar of strength and guidance in the lives of those who loved him. He will be profoundly missed by family and friends.

A funeral service has been scheduled for 11 a.m. on January 4, 2020, at the Adams-Green Funeral Home, 721 Elden Street, Herndon, Virginia 20170. Visitation will be conducted in the half hour before the service. In lieu of flowers, Walter's family requests you donate to Habitat for Humanity in his memory. Further information regarding the funeral may be found at: