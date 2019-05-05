WALTER KASTENMAYER
Of Charlottesville, VA, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 1, 2019 at the age of 83. His wife of 53 years was at his side. Originally from Schenectady, NY, Walter served in the US Army
for over 30 years in the US and Europe. He earned a masters degree in Chemistry at the University of Virginia, where he met his future wife. He retired as a decorated Vietnam veteran and Brigadier General. He subsequently taught college-level chemistry for 10 years at Marion Military Institute, and was especially proud of the students he helped achieve admission to the military service academies. Walter is survived by his wife, three children, and four grandchildren. Walter was buried on April 4, 2019 following a mass at St. George's Catholic Church.