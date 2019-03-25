Walter Edmund Kreutzer
(Age 86)
Of Aquia Harbour, passed away on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 due to complications from Alzheimer's disease. He is survived by his daughter, Katherine Vestal and granddaughter, Courtney Barquin both of Stafford. He is preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Carlen, and son, Daniel. The family will receive friends from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, April 2 at Covenant Funeral Service, Stafford. A graveside service will immediately follow at Quantico National Cemetery, Triangle. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the . Online guestbook is available at