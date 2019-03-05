WALTER LEE FINCH (Age 72)
Of Silver Spring, MD, Rehoboth Beach, DE, and Charleston, SC, passed away quietly after a brief illness, surrounded by his family, on Friday, March 1, 2019. "Wally" was born in Livorno, Italy and lived in Europe, attending American schools until the age of 13 when his family re-located to Mount Vernon, NY. After serving in the US Army from 1964 to 1969, he returned to the US, and graduated from the University of Maryland in 1972, later receiving his MPA from American University. He began his career with Burroughs Corp., and retired in 2007 as an Associate Director of the National Technical Information Service in the Department of Commerce. Wally was a devoted husband of 47 years to Terri Finch; a loving father to Melissa Smrchek (Darrin) and Jessica Slater; adoring grandfather of Abby and Charlie Slater; loving brother of Candy Moriconi (Lucio), James Finch, and brother-in-law to Marcia Burke (Michael). He loved family first, followed by traveling, cooking, watching the Nats and Redskins games and reading the Washington Post on his i Pad. He will be missed and treasured by all who knew him. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Wally's name to The Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation, either online at: cholangiocarcinoma.org
, or addressed to: 5526 West 13400 S, #510, Herriman, UT 84096. Mass of Christian Burial will take place on March 8, at 10:30 a.m. at St Patrick's Church, 4101 Norbeck Rd., Rockville, MD. Inurnment will immediately follow the service at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, 13801 Georgia Ave., Silver Spring, MD 20906.