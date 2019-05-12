WALTER S. MEASDAY, IV
On Monday, May 6, 2018, age 70, of College Park, MD. Beloved son of the late Walter III and Jeannette Measday. Loving husband of Mary Measday; devoted father of sons Michael (Pauline) Land, David (Nicole) Land, Walter Measday, V, and daughter, Jomari Davis. Loving and devoted grandfather to some really amazing grandchildren, Ambrose Nmah, Michael Jr., Connor and Ayasha. Also surviving are his brothers, Peter (Lina), Alex (Debbie) and Andy (Ju), as well as many nieces and nephews. Walter served his country with honor in the U.S. Army Reserve for over 30 years, his last assignment being with the 450th Civil Affairs in Riverdale, MD. Family and friends may visit at the University Park Church of Christ, 6420 Adelphi Road, University Park, MD on Saturday, May 18, 2019 from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11:30 a.m. Burial will follow with military honors at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Silver Spring, MD. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Walter's name to the American Red Cross, PO Box 37839, Boone, IA 50037-0839 or www.redcross.org
