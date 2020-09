It is with regret that we notify the members of Steamfitters Local 602 of the death of Retired Brother Walter J Misiorek, Jr. Visitation will be held at Holy Rosary Church, 11704 Duley Station Road, Upper Marlboro, MD 20772 on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, from 11 to 12 p.m. with Funeral Service beginning at 12 p.m. Masks and social distancing will be required. Notice #1777.