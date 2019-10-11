WALTER A. NELSON SR.
(Age 99)
On Saturday, October 5, 2019, of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved husband of the late Janet Nelson; father of the late June Nelson and Barry Nelson. Survived by his children, Walter Nelson Jr., Jill Nelson-Debord, Joyce Bailey, Wayne Nelson, Kevin Nelson, and Carl Nelson. Also survived by 15 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. He passed away peacefully with his family by his side. Relatives and friends may call at Collins Funeral Home, 500 University Blvd. West, Silver Spring, MD where a viewing will be held Monday, October 14 from 7 to 9 p.m. A Memorial service will be held at Hughes Methodist Church, 10700 Georgia Ave., Wheaton MD, on Tuesday, October 15 at 11 a.m. Donations, in lieu of flowers, can be made to JSSA Hospice or Mended Hearts.