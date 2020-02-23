WALTER EARLIE OLIVER, SR.
Peacefully on Sunday, February 16, 2020, Walter, went home to be with the Lord. He is survived by his loving wife of 70 years, Willa Partee; two devoted children Walter Earlie (Marcia) Oliver, Jr. and Michele Marie Oliver; four sisters, Rosalee Gordon, Rosabelle Johnson, Mary Simmons and Annie Mobley; four grandchildren, John Marcus and Courtney Gwynn, and Jarrett and Monica Oliver; two great-grandchildren, Kennedy and Madison Smith, a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation on Monday, February 24, from 10 a.m. until time of service 12 noon at Gethsemane United Methodist Church, 910 Addison Rd., S, Capitol Heights, MD 20743. Interment at a later date.