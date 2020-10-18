WALTER POTTS

Walter Rankin Potts (Age 89)
Of Williamsburg, VA, formerly of Vienna, VA, died at home on October 14, 2020. He was born and raised in Greenville, SC. Following his graduation from The Citadel, he was commissioned in the army and served in the Korean War. He was a career CIA officer. He was an active member of Vienna Presbyterian Church. He is preceded in death by his parents, W. Clyde and Winifred Rankin Potts and his wife of 58 years, Joan Hamman. He is survived by his daughters, Lisa and Laura, their spouses, 3 grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Interment at Quantico National Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the CitadelClass of 1951 Scholarship Fund (foundation.citadel.edu
).