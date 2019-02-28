WALTER BOYD RIDLEY
Peacefully entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 with his family by his side. He leaves to cherish his memory his beloved wife and soulmate of 53 years Barbara A. Ridley. His loving daughter Ghia Ridley Hobbs (Will). His adored grandchildren, Brielle and Michael and a host of relatives and friends. Family will receive friends on Monday, March 4, 2019 at Ebenezer A.M.E. Church, 7707 Allentown Rd., Fort Washington, MD, from 9 a.m. until time of Funeral Service at 11 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery, Clinton, MD. Arrangements by Strickland Funeral Services: