Walter Ridley

Notice
Guest Book
  • "May the pain of your loss soon give way to the beauty of..."
    - Donna Wilson

 
 

WALTER BOYD RIDLEY  

Peacefully entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 with his family by his side. He leaves to cherish his memory his beloved wife and soulmate of 53 years Barbara A. Ridley. His loving daughter Ghia Ridley Hobbs (Will). His adored grandchildren, Brielle and Michael and a host of relatives and friends. Family will receive friends on Monday, March 4, 2019 at Ebenezer A.M.E. Church, 7707 Allentown Rd., Fort Washington, MD, from 9 a.m. until time of Funeral Service at 11 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery, Clinton, MD. Arrangements by Strickland Funeral Services:
Funeral Home
Strickland Funeral Services - Camp Springs
6500 Allentown Road
Camp Springs, MD 20748
(301) 449-0400
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 28, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.