Service Information Service 9:00 AM Fort Myer Old Post Chapel Interment Following Services Arlington National Cemetery

SENIO WALTER PAUL SENIO Colonel, US Air Force (Ret.) Colonel Walter Paul Senio USAF (Ret.), who spent most of his military career as an intelligence officer with the U.S. Air Force, the Defense Intelligence Agency, and the Central Intelligence Agency, died on December 30, 2018 at the age of 98. Services will be held on June 6, 2019 at 9 a.m. at Fort Myer Old Post Chapel followed by interment at Arlington National Cemetery. Colonel Senio enlisted in the then Army Air Corps in 1942 and was commissioned a 2nd Lieutenant Bombardier in 1943. During World War II he flew a total of 33 combat missions as a bombardier on B-24 Liberator bombers. Thirteen of these missions were flown with the 15th Air Force flying out of Manduria, Italy. Twenty missions were flown with the 8th Air Force flying out of Attleboro, England, which included a mission on D-Day in support of the Normandy invasion. He was discharged into the active reserve in 1945 as a 1st Lieutenant and was recalled to active duty during the Korean War in 1950 as an intelligence officer. He had a total of 30 years of active duty and seven years of active reserve duty. Colonel Senio's military assignments included duty as an intelligence staff officer in then West Germany (1951-1955), assistant air attaché at the U.S. Embassy in Moscow (1960-1962) and air attaché in the U.S. Embassy in Warsaw (1968-1970). During his attaché assignments he reported on Soviet activities related to the Cuban Missile Crisis and the Soviet invasion of Czechoslovakia. He was a Russian language translator on the Washington-Moscow "Hot Line", which was a direct teletype communications emergency link between the U.S. and Soviet heads of state (1963-1965). His last overseas assignment was as an intelligence staff officer with the 7th Air Force in Saigon, South Vietnam (1970-1971). This was followed by duty with a USAF human source intelligence collection agency (1972-1975) and duty with the Defense Intelligence Agency where he served as Chief of the Soviet/Warsaw Pact Division, Director of Estimates. In this capacity he represented the DIA in NATO intelligence threat studies and deliberations. Colonel Senio retired on July 1, 1979. His military decorations include two awards of the Legion of Merit, Distinguished Flying Cross, Air Medal with three oak leaf clusters, Bronze Star Medal, Defense Meritorious Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal, and campaign medals. In civilian life, during his break in military service, Colonel Senio was a newspaper reporter with the Danville-Commercial News in Danville, Illinois and the Binghamton Press in Binghamton, New York, both Gannett newspapers. Following his military retirement he worked as an intelligence analyst with Systems Research Laboratory and later as a Russian language translator with the U.S. Foreign Broadcast Information Service. Colonel Senio, who was born in Mayfield, Pennsylvania, on March 5, 1920, was a graduate of the University of Scranton and the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism, from which he received a master's degree. He also received a master's degree in political science from Columbia University. His wife, the former Barbara Jeanne Tukis of Weymouth, Massachusetts died in 1979. She was a graduate of Tufts University and had been employed by the CIA prior to marriage. Beloved father and grandfather (Pop-Pop), his survivors include his children (Jessica Arcidiacono (Bill), Ian Senio (Joan), Sarah Senio (Jon Barrett), and Chris Senio (Laurie)), seven cherished grandchildren (Alexa, Tyler, Allison, Samantha, Katherine, Andrey, and Karlie), brother, Peter (Helen), and sister, Alice Caselli. Published in The Washington Post on June 2, 2019

