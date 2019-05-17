WALTER LEE SHEPHERD, III
Passed away on Tuesday, May 7, 2019. Walter was born in Washington, DC. In June of 1999 he married his sweetheart, Shirley Adams. Walter was an active member at the Church of Jesus Christ. Walter is survived by his wife Shirley; two sisters, Patrice McCrimmon and Shana Shepherd; two brothers Larry and Michael Shepherd; a host of nieces, nephews, the Adams children and grandchildren, family and special friends. Visitation Saturday, May 18 at 10 a.m., service 11 a.m. Church of Jesus Christ, 3456 Pennsylvania Ave., SE, Washington, DC. Interment at a later date, Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery, Cheltenham, MD. Arrangements by R.N. Hortons Co. Morticians, Inc.