Walter Russell Sigrist
(Age 96)
On Tuesday, May 21, 2019, Walter Sigrist of Fairfax Virginia. A World War II
Veteran, he was the beloved husband of the late Ruby Sigrist; devoted father of Nancy (Steve) Burnett, Judy Sigrist, Barbara Sigrist and Rita (Alan) Cloutier. He is survived by one grandson Philippe Cloutier, one sister Liz Dehnbostel of Ohio, and many nieces and nephews, and friends. Funeral services were held in Lovingston, Virginia, May 27, internment immediately followed in the Sigrist Family Cemetery in Shipman Virginia. A memorial service will be held in Fairfax on Saturday, June 22 at the Fairfax United Methodist Church at 11 a.m., reception to immediately follow service. Anyone wishing to pay tribute to his memory is asked to make a donation to the Fairfax United Methodist Church, 10300 Stratford Ave., Fairfax, VA 22030; or VFW Post 8469, 5703 Vogue Road, Fairfax Station, Virginia, 22039; or American Legion Post 17, Box 22, Shipman, Virginia.