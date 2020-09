It is with regret that we notify the members of Steamfitters Local 602 of the death of Retired Brother Walter W Burnett. A graveside service will be held on Monday, September 28, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. at Qauntico National Cemetery, 18424 Joplin Road, Triangle, VA 22172. Masks and social distancing will be required. Notice #1778.