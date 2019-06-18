

WALTER L. WAGNER



Walter Wagner passed away on Friday, June 14, 2019. He was 87. He is survived by his wife Sandy; his daughter Melissa Godfrey; stepsons Andrew Morris (Sandra) and Jonathan Morris (Amanda); grandchildren Sonny, Max, Phoebe, Will and Sara; great-grandchildren Savannah (Dillon) and Mollie; great-great grandchildren Ava and Payden; and his dear cousins JoAnne Sexton and Bernie Mesenburg (Kathy). He was predeceased by his son Walt Jr.

Walt enlisted in the Navy right out of high school. He was an original recipient of the NESEP program, which earned him an MS in electrical engineering from Purdue in 1962. He was medically retired from the Navy in 1966 after becoming diabetic. He continued his Naval career with NAVAIR and became the first civilian Project Manager of a major aircraft program, the E2C Hawkeye. He received the Distinguished Civilian Service Award in 1989 for his work on acquisition reform.

Walt will have a private ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery. A celebration of life for family and friends will be held at a later date. Charitable contributions can be made to the Southern Poverty Law Center or the .