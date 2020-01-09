

Walter Wayne Wathen (Age 60)



Of Gaithersburg Maryland passed on January 4, 2020 with his family by his side. Walter is preceded in death by his parents John and Margaret Wathen and older brother John Wathen.

Walter is the beloved husband of Carol Wathen for 42 years. Loving father of Walter Wayne Wathen Jr., Stacey Wathen and Nicholas Wathen. Dear grandfather of Hailey Jordan, Maximus Jordan, Emma Wathen and Nicholas Wathen.

He is also survived by his brother and sisters, Mary (Peggy) Carroll, George Wathen, Luly Ann Defilippo, Joyce McCarthy and Ellen Sanderson; as well as many other loving relatives and friends.

Walter was born in Washington, DC on June 13, 1959. He met his loving wife Carol at the young of 15 and they were married just a few years later at the age of 18. They were married four years before they welcomed their first child Walter Jr. and then followed Stacey and then Nicholas. Walter worked in the Sheet Metal industry for 30 years before retiring and joining his wife in running the family daycare. Walter loved family and often considered many friends family, he always enjoyed time spent with those he loved. He was a loyal Washington Redskins Fan and later became a huge Washington Nationals fan.

The family will receive friends at Pumphrey Funeral Home, 300 W. Montgomery Ave, Rockville, MD, 20850 on January 10, 2020 from 5 to 8 p.m. There will be a Memorial service on January 11, 2020 at Pumphrey Funeral Home, 300 West Montgomery Ave, Rockville, MD, 20850 at 10 a.m. Interment to follow to Mount Olivet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in his name to Montgomery Hospice. Please view and sign online family guestbook at