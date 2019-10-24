

Walter Scott Watson, Jr. (Age 87)



Passed away Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at his home in Rehoboth Beach. He was born in the District of Columbia, son of the late Walter Scott and Nancy Adams Watson. Prior to retiring, he resided in Chevy Chase, MD, and Alexandria, VA. He graduated in 1950 from the Saint Albans School and attended George Washington University. He served in the Navy reserve from 1950-1956. Following employment at Eastman Kodak Stores and Vitro laboratories, he received his degree of associate in Business Administration from Benjamin Franklin University in DC. After relocating to Rehoboth Beach, he worked as part-time comptroller at the Seaside Country Store, in Fenwick Island, and volunteered at the All Saints Thrift Store and the Delaware Seashore State Park. He is survived by his loving wife, Mary Bryan-Watson, of Rehoboth Beach; his sons, Scott M. Watson of Philadelphia, PA., and W. Keith Watson of Louisiana; his daughter, Katherine Williamson, of Rockville, MD; three step-sons, Bradley Miller, Jeffrey Miller, and Mark Miller; 12 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at All Saints Episcopal Church, on Olive Avenue, in Rehoboth Beach, DE, at 12 noon on Monday, November 4, 2019.