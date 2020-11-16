1/
WALTER WELLS
Walter G. Wells  
Walter G. Wells of Silver Spring, Maryland, passed away on October 24, 2020 at the age of 100. He is survived by two sons, Thomas G. Wells of Annandale, Virginia, and Frederic L. Wells of Brookline, Massachusetts, and two grandsons, Brian Wells and David Wells. Walter graduated from Newton High School, Newton, Massachusetts in 1938 and from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 1943. During World War II, he served in the U.S. Naval Reserve. He spent his professional career in California, New York, and Washington DC, principally as a safety engineer. He retired in 1985. He was a Life Member of the Sierra Club and an avid walker. He was pre-deceased by his loving wife Luella in 2009. The memorial service for Walter is private. The family asks that any contributions in his memory be sent to Dumbarton United Methodist Church, 3133 Dumbarton Street, NW, Washington, DC 20007, or to the Sierra Club, 2101 Webster Street, Suite 1300, Oakland, CA 94612.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
