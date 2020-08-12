1/1
WALTER WINGO
Walter S. Wingo  
Walter S. Wingo, age 89, of Arlington, VA, passed away on August 8, 2020. Born in Akron, OH and raised in Washington, DC, Walter was an alumnus of Western High School and proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He had a lifelong career in journalism, starting as a sports writer for the Western High newspaper. After graduating from George Washington University, Walter became a reporter for Washington Daily News and received the Ernie Pyle Front Page Award. He was a columnist for Nations Business followed by U.S. News and World Report, and he later served as Washington editor for Design News. Walter enjoyed many hobbies including chess, cycling, and early-bird tennis at the YMCA Arlington Tennis and Squash Center, where he played daily for almost 30 years. He was an avid Washington Senators/Nationals fan, and faithfully hung a bright red Nats flag from his balcony every season.  Walter was a loving and devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Mary Lafayette Wingo, and four children: Scott C. Wingo of Fairfax, VA; Susan Wingo Kiers of Staunton, VA; Jacqueline Wingo Bergsohn of Falls Church, VA; and James H. Wingo of Sterling, VA. Walter is also survived by his sister, Maura Wingo Snow, of King George, VA; as well as five granddaughters and one great-granddaughter.  A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on August 22, 2020 at Murphy Funeral Home in Arlington, VA, followed by an interment service at Columbia Gardens. For more information on services, please visit https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/9302563

Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 12, 2020.
