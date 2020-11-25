1/
WALTER YOUNG
Walter H. Young, Jr  
Walter H. Young, Jr., 88, of Derwood, MD passed away on November 21, 2020. Son of the late Walter Young, Sr. and Helen Young. Survived by his wife, Martha Young, as well as his three children, Donna Thomas (Michael) of Gaithersburg, MD, Karen Young of Beallsville, MD, and Amy Kleinberg (Ted) of McLean, VA. Also survived by five grandchildren, Rebecca Mals (Michael), William Thomas, Katie Kleinberg, Alison Kleinberg, and Lauren Kleinberg, one great-grandchild, Andrew Mals, and a brother, Robert Young of Derwood, MD. Walter was a 1950 graduate of Bethesda Chevy Chase High School. He also served in the US Army. Funeral Services will be private. Online condolences may be expressed at: www.barberfhlaytonsville.com  

Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 25, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Roy W. Barber Funeral Home
21525 Laytonsville Road
Laytonsville, MD 20882
(301) 948-3500
