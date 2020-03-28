

Walton J. Breckenridge (Age 83)



On Friday, March 20, 2020, beloved father of India and Tia Breckenridge peacefully departed with his daughter's and brother by his side.

His wife, Georgia L. Breckenridge preceded him in death.

He was a member of Mt. Carmel Baptist Church for 60 plus years, a member Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. for more than 50 years and served as an educator and administrator in the DC Public School system for more than 30 years and was an avid fisherman all of his life.

A memorial celebration will be scheduled at a later date.