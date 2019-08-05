The Washington Post

WANDA SONNENBERG

Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
1:00 PM
Notice
Wanda Barbara True Sonnenberg  

Wanda Barbara True Sonnenberg, 91, a retired realtor from Rockville, MD passed away on Saturday, August 2, 2019. Beloved wife of the late William Sonnenberg; loving mother of Barbara A. Banks (Jeff) and Wayne A Sonnenberg (Dana); cherished grandmother of Andrew J. Banks.
 
A funeral service will be held at PUMPHREY'S COLONIAL FUNERAL HOME, 300 W. Montgomery Ave. (Route 28 just off I-270), Rockville, MD on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at 1 p.m., Interment Parklawn Memorial Park.
 
Memorial contributions may be made to the , 8180 Greensboro Dr. Suite 400, McLean, VA 22102. Please view and sign the family online guestbook at

Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 5, 2019
