WANDA VENEY
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share WANDA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

WANDA MARIE VENEY (Age 70)  
Passed away on Sunday, May 17, 2020, in Adelphi, MD. Beloved daughter of the late Delores Ann Washington; sister of Judy T. Washington and Brenda A. Washington; aunt of Tiffany A. Washington. She is also survived by cousins Carmelita Colman, Melvin, John, Rita, and Muriel Stevenson. (SERVICES RESTRICTED TO FAMILY ONLY DUE TO CURRENT WORLDWIDE PANDEMIC.) A private viewing and funeral service will take place at Collins Funeral Home, 500 University Boulevard West, Silver Spring, MD, on Monday, June 1, 2020, followed by a graveside service with interment at National Harmony Memorial Park, Hyattsville, MD. www.collinsfuneralhome.com  


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Collins Funeral Home
500 University Blvd. West
Silver Spring, MD 20901
301-593-9500
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved