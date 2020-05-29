WANDA MARIE VENEY (Age 70)
Passed away on Sunday, May 17, 2020, in Adelphi, MD. Beloved daughter of the late Delores Ann Washington; sister of Judy T. Washington and Brenda A. Washington; aunt of Tiffany A. Washington. She is also survived by cousins Carmelita Colman, Melvin, John, Rita, and Muriel Stevenson. (SERVICES RESTRICTED TO FAMILY ONLY DUE TO CURRENT WORLDWIDE PANDEMIC.) A private viewing and funeral service will take place at Collins Funeral Home, 500 University Boulevard West, Silver Spring, MD, on Monday, June 1, 2020, followed by a graveside service with interment at National Harmony Memorial Park, Hyattsville, MD. www.collinsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Washington Post on May 29, 2020.